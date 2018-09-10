The Real Cory Booker Likes to Quote a Violent, Anti-Semitic Racist

“I’ve never admired a white man, but the greatest of them, to my mind, was Hitler.” ~ Stokely Carmichael

Little attention has been paid to Cory Booker’s opening statements at the Kavanaugh hearing and no mainstream media outlets are reporting who he is quoting over and over again. There was a time when it would have been splashed on the front pages on newspapers, but we are all socialists now as Newsweek said.

CORY BOOKER’S VIOLENT, HARD-LEFT HEROES

Cory Booker opened up his questioning of Judge Kavanaugh with a 20-minute statement on what racist misogynists the Founding Fathers were.

Booker is opposed to constitutional originalism [going by the unchanging rule of law] which is what Brett Kavanaugh stands for. He wants an activist judge who writes the law.

The Founding Fathers were “flawed”, he said.

“Native Americans were referred to as savages, women weren’t referred to at all, African Americans were referred to as fractions of human beings. As one civil-rights activist used to say ‘constitutu, constitu, I can only say three-fifths of the word,’” Booker blathered.

Booker was quoting one of Stokely Carmichael’s most famous quotes. There is no doubt he means to quote Carmichael.

This is a speech Booker has given more than once. According to Daniel Greenfield, Booker appeared to have also quoted Carmichael in June of last year and again in July of this year.

There are examples going back several years, with Booker saying, “Stokely Carmichael said it best: we are the leaders we’ve been looking for.”

“The only good Zionist is a dead Zionist we must take a lesson from Hitler” and “The only position for women in SNCC is prone.” ~ Stokely Carmichael

THE INTELLIGENT HATER

Booker knows full well who Black Power leader Stokely Carmichael is. Carmichael hated whites and Jews.

The violent radical changed his name to Kwame Ture after two post-colonial heads of state in Guinea and Ghana respectively.

Hard-left Carmichael started out as a follower of MLK Jr. Unfortunately, he later bought into violence and hate, joining with the militant Black Panther Party, many of whom were criminals.

Rev. Wright was a Carmichael fan also.

Carmichael wasn’t Booker’s only alarming hero. In October 2016, Booker tweeted a photo commemorating Farrakhan’s Million Man March. “May the unity and spirit of the march continue to live on,” he wrote, over a photo of a marcher brandishing a poster that included Louis Farrakhan.

Carmichael was a leftist, racist bigot and so is Farrakhan and they are Booker’s heroes.

Imagine Booker as president because that is his goal.

There is more which you can read at Frontpage Magazine.