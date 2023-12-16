Bombshell! The Real Reason for the Mar-a-Lago Raid

The desperate, broad-reaching raid on Mar-a-Lago was to retrieve classified documents Donald Trump took “illegally.” They claimed that then-President Trump did not have declassification authority. The leaks to the media suggested the former president had taken top-secret nuclear documents, even nuclear codes, to Mar-a-Lago. That wasn’t the case.

One glaring fact in all this is they also told us that Joe Biden taking classified documents as a Vice President, which was illegal, didn’t matter.

CNN journalists Zachary Cohen, Jeremy Herb, Katie Bo Lillis, Natasha Bertrand, and Evan Perez finally reported today that what they were looking for was the missing Russian interference binder.

A binder containing highly classified information related to Russian election interference went missing at the end of Trump’s presidency, raising alarms among intel officials.

The missing binder allegedly includes the Crossfire Hurricane documents. Crossfire Hurricane is the investigation begun without predicate on Donald Trump, known as Russiagate. They could implicate the DOJ, FBI, and Biden administration, probably Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, as well.

Excerpt from the report today:

A binder containing highly classified information related to Russian election interference went missing at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, raising alarms among intelligence officials that some of the most closely guarded national security secrets from the US and its allies could be exposed, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Its disappearance, which has not been previously reported, was so concerning that intelligence officials briefed Senate Intelligence Committee leaders last year about the missing materials and the government’s efforts to retrieve them, the sources said.

In the two-plus years since Trump left office, the missing intelligence does not appear to have been found.

The binder contained raw intelligence the US and its NATO allies collected on Russians and Russian agents, including sources and methods that informed the US government’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Trump win the 2016 election, sources tell CNN.

The intelligence was so sensitive that lawmakers and congressional aides with top secret security clearances were able to review the material only at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where their work scrutinizing it was itself kept in a locked safe.

They desperately do not want these documents released to the public, and it’s still missing, last seen at the White House during Donald Trump’s final days.

AFL THE BOMBSHELL TIES OF THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE TO THE RAID

Last year, America First Legal uncovered the bombshell findings that the Biden White House was involved in the raid at Mar-a-Lago. The media was remarkably uninterested.

Records obtained from our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirm that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the DOJ.

After filing a FOIA request with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and the Office of the Inspector General, America First Legal (AFL) obtained records related to the Biden White House’s “Special Access Request” for President Trump’s records located at Mar-a-Lago.

On August 8, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago on the ground that potentially classified records existed.

The Biden Administration aides pretended they were “stunned” to hear of this development.

That wasn’t accurate. The newly obtained NARA records confirmed that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the Department of Justice (DOJ).



