The School Came So Close to Stopping the Apalachee Killer

The mother of suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray told her family that she called her son’s school to warn them of an “extreme emergency” on the morning that he allegedly killed four people.

She had received a text from him ten minutes before the shooting saying he was sorry. She got in the car to try to get to the school on time, and she was halfway there when she heard the news of the tragedy.

Marcee Gray, the alleged shooter’s mother, was seen in text messages shared by The Washington Post telling her family: ‘” told them it was an extreme emergency and for them to go immediately and find [my son] to check on him.”

The outlet reported that a call log from the family’s shared phone plan shows Gray made a 10-minute call to the school at 9:50 am on Wednesday, about half an hour before Colt allegedly opened fire.

The Warnings

Marcee’s father, Charles Polhamus, told The New York Post that Colt had delivered an apology to his mother via text message before the shooting, prompting her to call the school.

“I’m sorry, mom,’” the text read.

A counselor at the school told Marcee that her son had been talking about school shootings that morning, according to Gray’s sister, Annie Brown, who spoke to The Post.

Her sister Annie Brown said that Marcee was told by a counselor that her son was displaying disturbing behavior that morning, ominously talking about school shootings.

At the same time, one of Colt’s classmates, Lyela Sayarath – who previously shared a chilling account of how close she came to death – told the outlet that a school administrator went to find Colt in their class.

In her previous CNN account, Sayarath said Colt was a serial class skipper, and she assumed that was what he was doing when he left the classroom minutes before the administrator arrived.

There was another student with a similar name, which also led to confusion.

The school came so close to finding him.

Marcee and her family were in touch with the school about his deteriorating mental health the week before the shooting.

Brown told a relative that Colt was having “homicidal and suicidal thoughts.” Colt had been begging for mental help for months.

“He shouldn’t have a gun, and he should’ve been in THERAPY months ago,’” she added in the text.

The FBI knew about him, too, but that went nowhere.

Colt Gray and his father, Colin, face life in prison. Colt belongs in a hospital for the criminally insane, but we don’t seem to do that any longer.

The Victims

It’s especially horrible when you see the victims.