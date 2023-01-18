The Snubbing of Harry and Meghan – the Harkles

While Prince Harry and Meghan tear apart Harry’s family, hurting their image, perhaps another unintended consequence is worse. People don’t trust them and are distancing themselves, even in Hollywood. The couple is dubbed the Harkles a lot more often now.

While Prince Harry’s memoir Spare flies off the shelves, Harry and Meghan are seeing dwindling invites.

The BAFTA Tea Party snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Los Angeles on Saturday. The tea party took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills and was full of celebs, according to The Sun.

Some PR reps wanted to invite them for their PR value. However, Harry’s brother Prince William is president of BAFTA.

The Invictus Games seems to have distanced itself from its founder Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex created the event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women in 2014. In publicity for this month’s event, hosts Alex Jones and JJ Chalmers have avoided any mention of the royal duo.

HOLLYWOOD’S AVOIDING THEM

Hollywood’s elite are reportedly turning their backs on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after being excluded from BAFTA.

Following the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, it seems the duke confessed too many details. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has informed Fox News Digital that they might not be trusted among their peers.

“I think Spare and the [recent] Netflix documentary will ultimately hurt Harry and Meghan’s relationships with the Hollywood elite,” she said.

“Did intensely private Beyoncé́ give Meg permission to read a text message that she sent the duchess verbatim to millions of Netflix subscribers?”

“I highly doubt it.”

Are they the power couple everyone wants to have at their parties, or are they the Harkles?

Now writes:

Kinsey pointed out that a-list celebrities such as Courteney Cox didn’t enjoy being called out for “magic mushroom chocolates” nor would Gayle King enjoy being grilled by the internet after Prince Harry told ITV there wasn’t a royal racist despite Gale stating the couple had “receipts”. “They are putting people in uncomfortable situations.”

While stars like Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey may publicly take the Duke and Duchess’ side of the feud, Kinsey pointed out that most individuals “would prefer to avoid the drama.”

The Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers previously revealed on the Today show that the young prince has entered a world of trouble.

“He really gets himself in a bit of a muddle to try and deliver his truth. It’s only one side of the story because the royal family aren’t going to hit back,” he said.

Prince Harry says he could write another 400-page book, but his family would never speak with him again. Don’t expect him to become cautious or trustworthy in the future. Don’t expect the nickname “Harkles” to go away any time soon either.

