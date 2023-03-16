The Story of the Pedophile Flag

Minor Attracted Persons or MAPS is a euphemism for pedophiles. Rumor has it that the LGBT Pride community will include pedophiles or Minor Attracted Persons. Representatives of the community say they will never consider adding them to their community.

However, the LGBT community needs to reconsider puberty blockers and mutilating the bodies of young children. Also, Drag Queens shouldn’t be sexualizing children. New York attorney general Letitia James is organizing a Drag Queen readathon for children under 12. That’s the kind of thing that leads to rumors.

Some MAPS want in on the LGBT+ PRIDE community. They allegedly have a flag. Although SNOPES denies they have a flag. They say it’s just the work of a troll.

The PRIDE flags can be found here.

According to SNOPES, the far-left fact checker, Pedophiles did not coin the term “minor-attracted persons” (or MAPS) to rebrand themselves in 2018 in order to gain entry to the LGBT community.

In one part of the explanation, SNOPES writes…

The Prevention Project, an organization that helps minor-attracted persons find professional treatment, explicitly denied that the term “MAPs” was an attempt to “rebrand” pedophiles. Rather, they explained that this term was preferred as a broader reference that could accurately encompass hebephiles, pedophiles, and ephebephiles:

The term minor is defined as anyone under the age of 18. Therefore, someone attracted to a 14 year old is actually called an ephebephile not a pedophile. Someone attracted to a 13 year old is called a hebephile. Pedophiles are attracted to 6-12 year old children; not teens. Hence why we accurately use the term “Minor Attracted Person” when we discuss providing treatment to men and women with attractions to various ages of minors. We are not trying to “soften the term” or “rebrand” pedophilia to fit in with certain groups. We treat individuals who are attracted to various ages of minors, thus it is accurate to use the term “minor attracted person.”

Just the fact that they are trying to minimize pedophilia with teens, who are children, is an attempt to legitimize pedos.

An LGBT member denies…

Lady McAllen, an LGBT member, explains in the clip below that she could speak for the community, and no one in her community wants pedophiles. Lady McAllen condemned pedos in the Catholic Church and dishonest Christians for the propaganda. Blame the Christians.

