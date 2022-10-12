Tulsi Gabbard Ditches Dems, Campaigns with 2 Trump-Backed Republicans

On Wednesday, former Hawaii Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Trump-backed Republican candidate Joe Kent in the Washington race. It’s Wednesday, and she’s also campaigning for a Republican in New Hampshire.

“My friend Joe Kent is a fighter,” Gabbard said in a new ad for Kent. “He’s dedicated his life to ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people and our country. With your vote, Joe will go to Washington and work tirelessly to secure the border and bring you and your loved one’s peace of mind.”

Kent, a former Green Beret, beat out Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) for the Republican nomination.

The district is a Republican district.

Gabbard also announced Wednesday that she plans to campaign with retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Senate in New Hampshire. Bolduc is only three points behind incumbent Maggie Hassan.

Both candidates are conservatives backed by Donald Trump. National Republicans spent a lot of money to defeat Kent and Bolduc.

Tulsi Gabbard is ignoring the party and going for honorable candidates.

