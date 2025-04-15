When Will the DOJ Indict Alejandro Mayorkas?

By
M Dowling
-
3
265

Mayorkas is responsible for terrorists, gang members and leaders, welfare recipients, drunk drivers, cop killers, and sick, contagious people coming into the US. He lied under oath before Congress.

While allowing murderers and rapists into the country, he continually said the border is secure and the border is closed.

Mayorkas never acted within his authority. By law, he is not allowed to admit people who will require welfare or who are diseased. Asylum applicants are supposed to be detained until a judge okays them, but that didn’t happen.

Why isn’t the DOJ indicting him for these crimes?

Videos are going around now on X, exposing his crimes. Why isn’t something done? The former president Biden or Autopen, whoever did not pardon him.

The reporter asked great questions as Mayorkas walked along arrogantly and without any semblance of a conscience.

A Blaze reporter confronted Mayorkas for allowing Tren de Aragua into the country. Tren de Aragua didn’t have a foothold in the United States until he came into office. He asked about losing track of hundreds of thousands of children.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz