When Will the DOJ Indict Alejandro Mayorkas?

Mayorkas is responsible for terrorists, gang members and leaders, welfare recipients, drunk drivers, cop killers, and sick, contagious people coming into the US. He lied under oath before Congress.

While allowing murderers and rapists into the country, he continually said the border is secure and the border is closed.

Mayorkas never acted within his authority. By law, he is not allowed to admit people who will require welfare or who are diseased. Asylum applicants are supposed to be detained until a judge okays them, but that didn’t happen.

Why isn’t the DOJ indicting him for these crimes?

Videos are going around now on X, exposing his crimes. Why isn’t something done? The former president Biden or Autopen, whoever did not pardon him.

Mayorkas devised a plan

to usher millions of murderers & rapists into our country He flew them into our cities, gave them “parole,”

social security numbers and full benefits All so they can vote for the party of slavery. This was not a loophole.

It was intentional. pic.twitter.com/Or8MULNLnR — ن ♱ (@45LVNancy) April 14, 2025

STEPHEN MILLER: BIDEN ADMIN DELIBERATELY FLEW IN ILLEGALS AND GAVE THEM ACCESS TO VOTE “This was not a loophole. Mayorkas created a scheme to fly illegal aliens in, escort them across the border, give them parole, work permits, Social Security numbers—and access to the… https://t.co/EHsXrFI2WS pic.twitter.com/3Yz8WsJCjn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 12, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan Calls Out Biden Admin: No Illegal Alien Was Vetted “When I was at the Fox network for the last 4 years I was complaining everyday that they’re releasing people into this country without proper vetting. Secretary Mayorkas says well they are all vetted. No… pic.twitter.com/wcXLBniUfw — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) April 14, 2025

Now that President Trump won the insane legal battle to deport criminal illegal gangs we need to arrest the traitor responsible for the invasion of America. Here’s a video of Alejandro Mayorkas claiming the border was secure. Lying under oath to start.pic.twitter.com/5tJ3iHpLT3 — C3 (@C_3C_3) April 8, 2025

TREASON 6,300 Illegals flown into America on the FBI Terrorist Watch List under Joe Biden and Mayorkas. And this is only the tip of the iceberg. He made US pay for it. pic.twitter.com/ISvEUl4sNI — Joni Job (@jj_talking) April 11, 2025

The reporter asked great questions as Mayorkas walked along arrogantly and without any semblance of a conscience.

A Blaze reporter confronted Mayorkas for allowing Tren de Aragua into the country. Tren de Aragua didn’t have a foothold in the United States until he came into office. He asked about losing track of hundreds of thousands of children.

WATCH as former DHS Secretary Mayorkas is left speechless when a Blaze Media reporter asks if he regrets leaving the border wide open and allowing Tren de Aragua members into our country during his time in office. Mayorkas should be in prison! pic.twitter.com/MLcFE9F0Kc — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 4, 2025

