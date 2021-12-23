More House Democrats Retiring Leaving GOP with a Huge Opportunity

Here is our updated list of Democrats retiring from the House of Representatives, although some will run for another office. All are loyal to dictator Nancy Pelosi who plans to run for Speaker once again. She might lose that role since the number of representatives leaving is four times the number that Republicans need to take back the House. The GOP is only losing five representatives so far.

It will be a real break if we can get rid of Marxist Nancy.

Say goodbye now.

  1. Ann Kirkpatrick, Arizona
  2. Alan Lowenthal, California
  3. Jackie Speier, California
  4. Karen Bass, California
  5. Val Demings, Florida
  6. Charlie Crist, Florida
  7. Cheri Bustos, Illinois
  8. John Yarmuth, Kentucky
  9. Anthony Brown, Maryland
  10. K. Butterfield, North Carolina
  11. David Price, North Carolina
  12. Tom Suozzi, New York
  13. Tim Ryan, Ohio
  14. Peter DeFazio, Oregon
  15. Conor Lamb, Pennsylvania
  16. Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania
  17. Eddie Bernice Johnson Texas
  18. Filemon Vela, Texas
  19. Peter Welch, Vermont
  20. Ron Kind, Wisconsin
  21. Stephanie Murphy, Florida
  22. Albio Sires, New Jersey
  23. Lucille Roybal-Allard, California

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick, who serves as a congressman from New York, says Democrats would lose their House majority if the midterms were held today.

The once-in-a-decade redistricting process, that is tied to the 2020 census, is expected to generally favor Republicans over Democrats.

Donald Trump recently said it would be “so interesting” to run for a Florida seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 and become Speaker. However, Bill O’Reilly said during the Trump-O’Reilly history tour that he’s not going to do that.


