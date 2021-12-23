More House Democrats Retiring Leaving GOP with a Huge Opportunity

















Here is our updated list of Democrats retiring from the House of Representatives, although some will run for another office. All are loyal to dictator Nancy Pelosi who plans to run for Speaker once again. She might lose that role since the number of representatives leaving is four times the number that Republicans need to take back the House. The GOP is only losing five representatives so far.

It will be a real break if we can get rid of Marxist Nancy.

Say goodbye now.

Ann Kirkpatrick, Arizona Alan Lowenthal, California Jackie Speier, California Karen Bass, California Val Demings, Florida Charlie Crist, Florida Cheri Bustos, Illinois John Yarmuth, Kentucky Anthony Brown, Maryland K. Butterfield, North Carolina David Price, North Carolina Tom Suozzi, New York Tim Ryan, Ohio Peter DeFazio, Oregon Conor Lamb, Pennsylvania Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania Eddie Bernice Johnson Texas Filemon Vela, Texas Peter Welch, Vermont Ron Kind, Wisconsin Stephanie Murphy, Florida Albio Sires, New Jersey Lucille Roybal-Allard, California

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick, who serves as a congressman from New York, says Democrats would lose their House majority if the midterms were held today.

The once-in-a-decade redistricting process, that is tied to the 2020 census, is expected to generally favor Republicans over Democrats.

Donald Trump recently said it would be “so interesting” to run for a Florida seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 and become Speaker. However, Bill O’Reilly said during the Trump-O’Reilly history tour that he’s not going to do that.

Related















