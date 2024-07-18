Barack Obama Is Looking to Replace Joe Biden

Barack Obama told allies in recent days that Joe Biden has to really consider his viability as a candidate. Only a month ago, Obama was singing Joe’s praises at a fundraiser with George Clooney. Obama is only about winning, not about what is right for Americans.

Obama said Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished. He thinks the president needs to consider the viability of his candidacy seriously.

The information was anonymously provided to The Washington Post. The Post added that Obama said it is up to Joe Biden.

The former president emphasized that his concern is protecting Biden and his legacy and has resisted the idea that he alone can influence Biden’s decision-making process.

Behind the scenes, Obama has been deeply engaged in conversations about the future of Biden’s campaign, taking calls from many anxious Democrats, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and has shared his views about the president’s challenges.

This is according to people who know the calls. They spoke anonymously.

Biden’s not going to be the candidate. His days are numbered. Biden has not recovered from the debate. He has only made it worse, and the media hasn’t let up in attacking him.

Democrat leadership will pick someone, and it might not be Kamala Harris. They are allegedly looking at Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, phony moderate Gov. Andy Bashir of Kentucky, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

is Michelle Obama in he picture? We don’t know.