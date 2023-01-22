Theater of the Absurd After Nonbinary Forest Defender Dies Trying to Kill Police

Atlanta police arrested at least six people after a mostly peaceful protest [sarcasm] Saturday erupted into a night of chaos and violence that included protesters smashing windows and setting a police vehicle on fire, the mayor said.

Police arrested six people and were continuing to investigate whether any others were involved in illegal activity, the chief said. Three businesses sustained damage to their windows, he added.

Social media footage showed a police cruiser on fire in the downtown area, and video from CNN affiliate WANF showed broken windows at a Wells Fargo bank.

The protests come in response to a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training facility – dubbed “Cop City” by its opponents – and just days after the police killing of 26-year-old activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán near the site of the training center. Terán shot at the police.

The Antifa-tied movement is called “Defend the Atlanta Forest.”

THE GRIEVING MOTHER BLAMES THE POLICE

The mother of the activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday.

Officers spotted someone in a tent in the woods and gave verbal commands. Still, the person did not comply and shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Officers returned fire and fatally wounded the person, identified as Manuel Esteban Paez Terán. The GBI said a handgun recovered from the individual’s possession matched the projectile from the trooper’s wound.

His mother and his Antifa buddies said he was a pacifist “forest defender” who wouldn’t hurt even an animal. She thinks he probably had the gun to protect himself against the animals.

He identifies as a non-binary who fights environmental racism. That’s a new invented reason to gripe.

We don’t know if he’s here legally.

Speaking from Panamá City, Panamá, his mother, Belkis Terán, expressed her disbelief in law enforcement’s recounting of the incident, saying, “I know they said he shot first, but I don’t believe it.”

“He was attacked,” she added, without any evidence.

“I want to stand up. I want to raise his voice. I’d like to help the conservationists to find a way to stop Cop City. I don’t know if I can do that,” she said.

Only they’re not conservationists; they’re Antifa.

“Atlanta is safe, and our police officers have resolved the disruptions downtown from earlier in the evening,” City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Saturday evening.

“The City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department will continue to protect the right to peaceful protest. We will not tolerate violence or property destruction,” the mayor added.

These terrorists have:

Fire-bombed a youth facility;

Fire-bombed corporate offices;

Vandalized private citizens’ homes;

Disrupted church services and vandalized churches;

Shot a police officer;

Burned businesses and police vehicles.

Now listen to this left-wing journalist try to downplay it. It’s so ridiculous:

Democrats have turned our cities into criminal wastelands.

