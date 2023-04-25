There Is a 389% Increase in Children Having Mastectomies

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, Pediatrics, there has been a 389% increase in children having mastectomies, and the number of transgender youth in the last five years has doubled. This is the WOKE agenda in action.

Researchers Rishub Karan Das, Dr. Galen Perdikis, Dr. Salam Al Kasis, and others found “the annual number of gender-affirming chest surgeries increased by 389%” between 2016 to 2019, according to the study.

They found that surgeries in children, like chest reconstruction, are increasing. Between 2016 and 2019, an estimated 1,130 chest reconstruction surgeries were performed on children under the age of 18, according to the study and a report by The Daily Caller.

Among adolescent patients who received chest reconstruction surgeries in 2019, 77.9% were White, compared to 12.2% Hispanic and 2.7% Black. Most were between the ages of 13 and 17.

This shouldn’t happen to children. They are vulnerable.

Changing genders is a delusion, and normal people buy into it to prove they’re not biased. It’s nuts. Watch:

It’s no accident the number of transgender youth doubled in the last 5 years, and children mastectomies are up 389%. It’s a direct result of the radical ‘woke’ agenda being pushed on our kids by so-called “healthcare professionals,” MSM/social media, and even Biden directly. pic.twitter.com/WLmSagkHhm — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 24, 2023

