These Are the People Who Fight Against Originalist Judges

LGBTQ communists at Lambda Legal are calling President Trump’s originalist court judges “extremists,” who are “hostile” to gay people, and are putting forth “unconstitutional policies.”

On the contrary, originalists follow the Constitution, whereas the far-left judges supported by Lambda Legal are pushing communism.

Originalists can never be extremists unless the Constitution is now “extreme.”

This month, the Senate confirmed Patrick Bumatay, age 40, an originalist, 51-44, on a strictly party-line vote with all Democrat leftists voting against and all Republicans voting for the nominee.

They call the Yale and Harvard graduate a ‘conservative,’ but he’s an originalist, and he’s the first openly gay judge and first Filipino-American on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He will be fair, but that isn’t good enough because these people opposing him are the extremists.

Democrats don’t want originalists on the court.

Not-So-Liberal Alliance for Justice

“Senate Republicans are knowingly degrading the independence and trustworthiness of our judiciary, and they really don’t seem to care,” said Nan Aron, president of the liberal Alliance for Justice.

No one familiar with the 9th Circus thinks they were independent and trustworthy.

The ‘liberal Alliance for Justice’ misrepresented his experience as too thin. They especially don’t like his criticism of Yale diversity programs.

He wrote that “the sense of being a Yalensian no longer exists” and that “the loss of a Yale identity began with the institution’s obsession with diversity.” He also wrote that the programs “brand the Scarlet AA (for affirmative action) on all minority students.”

Lambda Legal is opposed to religious freedom for privately held businesses and has created multiple projects and campaigns surrounding those issues. They fund “the resistance.” Their director until 2018 worked for George Soros, and they have received funding from the Soros Open Society Foundation.

From Lambda Legal’s latest news release:

Stacking the Courts: The Fight Against Trump’s Extremist Judicial Nominees

Federal courts have been rejecting Trump’s unconstitutional policies, so now Trump is trying to change the courts. In nomination after nomination, his picks for federal courts are hostile to civil rights in general and specifically hostile to LGBTQ rights. As the Senate tries to rubberstamp and rush these nominees through, Lambda Legal has spearheaded a broad effort to expose their records and inform both senators and the public of the dangers they pose to our rights, to the rule of law, and to the nation itself.

This organization forces business people to put themselves in positions where they don’t want to be, such as forcing a barber to cut the hair of an HIV patient or a baker to create a cake for something that goes against their religion.

These organizations will turn on any gay person or gay supporter who disagrees on even one issue, the most recent being J.K. Rowling, who was forced to apologize for saying nothing wrong.

Mr. Bumatay kills the hard left’s narrative. He’s an originalist who is gay and Filipino.

The people in these extreme organizations are mafia-like, shoving LGBTQ communism in America. They are fronts for the hard-left, destroying the USA.