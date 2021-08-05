These are the RINOs who voted for infrastructure with user mileage tax

















Here are the RINOs who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Republicans got nothing for and which includes a driver mileage tax pilot program.

This is a big win for Democrats who will try to use it to win re-election. And they will still pass their huge multi-trillion socialist infrastructure bill.

Roy Blount, Missouri

Richard Burr, North Carolina

Thom Tillis, North Carolina

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

Susan Collins, Maine

Kevin Cramer, North Dakota

John Hoeven, North Dakota

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Jim Risch, Idaho

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina after he went out on Joe Manchin’s boat to party with Democrats.

Chuck Grassley, Iowa

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Rob Portman, Ohio

Todd Young, Indiana

Mitt Romney, Utah

