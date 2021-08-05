These are the RINOs who voted for infrastructure with user mileage tax

Here are the RINOs who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Republicans got nothing for and which includes a driver mileage tax pilot program.
This is a big win for Democrats who will try to use it to win re-election. And they will still pass their huge multi-trillion socialist infrastructure bill.
- Roy Blount, Missouri
- Richard Burr, North Carolina
- Thom Tillis, North Carolina
- Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia
- Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
- Susan Collins, Maine
- Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
- John Hoeven, North Dakota
- Mike Crapo, Idaho
- Jim Risch, Idaho
- Lindsey Graham, South Carolina after he went out on Joe Manchin’s boat to party with Democrats.
- Chuck Grassley, Iowa
- Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
- Lisa Murkowski, Alaska
- Rob Portman, Ohio
- Todd Young, Indiana
- Mitt Romney, Utah
Hidden mileage tax in infrastructure bill. @tedcruz @WestonMartinez pic.twitter.com/3Y3qQrXE2v
— Texas News Network (@texasnewsnet) August 5, 2021
Take all the duplicate letters out of “McConnell” and you will find the Head Stooge – “Moe”
Republican voters are chumps. They were tricked by the republican versus democrat theme/yarn, such as on Faux News, while republican officials were selling them out. Mitch has spent 15 years filling the senate with RINOs, smearing conservatives, trashing the Tea Party, pouring money to RINOs, and he still remains as a “leader”.
The Entire Republican Party needs an Enema. Not only this but Joni Earnst and Marsha Blackman voted for the Women’s Draft. I can confirm it’s a lost cause when writing to these low lifes. The Only damn way you will get a response is with Check In Hand. What they do Not realize is, it makes one considerably More hostile To them.
The City / County is having an election this year. I’ve made up my mind, if there are No alternatives I will walk Out without voting. The County is holding a hearing right now and one woman is asking about PCR tests and the Health Director is LYING. She was quickly cut off by the Chairman. This Chairman has Been There since I moved here, in 94.
My County Commissioner may not like me. I’m constantly emailing her during the Live stream countering what the public speakers are saying, many who are “Doctors”.