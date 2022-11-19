They’re Heeere! Big Changes to Your Traditional Christmas Movies!

Comedian Mark Dice reviews the latest changes to Hallmark TV in the clip below. Hallmark is becoming gayer. Hallmark, which was just taken over by NBC, plans to move further WOKE.

Dice also gives us a look at teen pageants with a trans girl winning the day.

The NH trans beauty contest winner is in the front, holding her little trophy (This is not a clip from an SNL skit):

Candace Cameron Bure was my favorite actress on the Hallmark channel. She recently left to become creative director of the American Family Channel since Hallmark has gone WOKE. She wants to concentrate on the traditional family. Naturally, the Left is calling her a homophobe.

Hallmark is responding to GLAAD demands. GLAAD wants more and more gay family Christmas movies. Varied genders can’t be far behind. The channel is changing. If you don’t like it, you will be called a homophobe.

Here are some of the Christmas movies on the American Family Channel:

We also have a new Gay Pride flag representing 40 new genders, but it’s already outdated since San Francisco came up with 97 genders.

Dice contends that we can have traditional family channels and shows with casts that are all white or all black. He does it in his humorous way in this clip:

