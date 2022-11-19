Twitter Trump Poll Gets 1,000,000 Viewers an Hour!

Elon Musk started a Twitter poll asking the people to decide if Donald J. Trump should be allowed back on Twitter. Mr. Musk added a Latin phrase, Vox Populi, Vox Dei. It means “Voice of the People is the Voice of God.”

So far, as of 8 am, in answer to the question, “Reinstate former President Trump,” the majority (52%) says, “yes.” The 24-hour poll was put up Friday night. You have about 10 hours left to vote as of 9:00 am EST.

Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

According to Mr. Musk, the Trump poll is getting one million votes an hour! He asked for the vox populi, and he’s getting it. [Correction: It was one million viewers, not votes per hour; 134 million people saw the poll by closing.]

Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk said earlier in the day that a decision to bring back Trump’s account was yet to be made and that Twitter had reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee, Professor Jordan Peterson, and comedian Kathy Griffin.

THE LATEST MUSK MEMO

In a memo on Friday to remaining employees, that was seen by Reuters, Musk asked those who write software code to report to the 10th floor of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco by early afternoon.

The billionaire said in a follow-up email: “If possible, I would appreciate it if you could fly to SF to be present in person,” adding he would be at the office until midnight and would return Saturday morning.

He asked employees to email him a summary of what their software code has “achieved” in the past six months, “along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code.”

“There will be short, technical interviews that allow me to better understand the Twitter tech stack,” Musk wrote in one of the emails and asked engineers to report at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Twitter lefties portrayed it as an insane demand and hoped hundreds more would resign.

Mr. Musk isn’t worried at all. It’s only brought out his humorous meme-making ability. He also said the best people are staying. Musk mentioned that his usage is way up with people talking about Twitter dying 😂😂😂.

The news of Twitter’s death is very premature! The people who are willing to work hard remain. They call it chaos at Twitter, but we call it planned chaos. May vox populi decide – all the vox populi, not just the Left.

Trump responds:



