They’ve Been Lying to You About All of It – Homelessness, Drugs…

You have been fed a lot of lies about the cause of homelessness as the Left tries to convince you it’s about housing. Democrats have used the homeless crisis to provide free housing in line with their socialist ideals. They have forced landlords to cancel rent although landlords still have to pay their bills.
The homeless are completely unsafe and they are taking far more dangerous drugs than in the past. Democrats’ approach of providing housing alone doesn’t work.
It’s all built on a lie that ignores the real problems – drugs and violence. Democrat city governments even allow open-air drug markets. They’ve given up on people.
Watch:
They say it’s just the rent that makes people homeless
They say it’s not about the drugs
They say housing will save them
They’re lying — about all of it.
We have just 12 days to get the truth out
Michael Shellenberger
There is no whole person approach to get the people off drugs, just free housing:
Michael Shellenberger
California is in a crisis of chaos.
We won’t return to normal until rampant homelessness and crime are dealt with, and order is restored.
The politicians, and elite political ruling class, have failed us.
We need an intervention imposed by voters.
I AM THAT INTERVENTION pic.twitter.com/pW0QDnYWPb
Michael Shellenberger
Most of ignorant public who never lived through or never learned horrible evils of Socialism kept taking free handouts that actually are never free. That’s a tease our Marist left is presenting very successfully to our dumb down public. Just mention word “free” and and many go nuts in excitement. Nothing is free, government doesn’t have any money unless it takes it from someone else first. These are bribes towards Socialism. Just like placing the frog in cold water and slowly tuning up the heat. That is our government bribing taxpayers with our own money. I lived under the horrors of Socialism in my younger life and what I see here now looks awfully familiar. Creating society of free loaders to later enslave them. That’s the game.