They’ve Been Lying to You About All of It – Homelessness, Drugs…

You have been fed a lot of lies about the cause of homelessness as the Left tries to convince you it’s about housing. Democrats have used the homeless crisis to provide free housing in line with their socialist ideals. They have forced landlords to cancel rent although landlords still have to pay their bills.

The homeless are completely unsafe and they are taking far more dangerous drugs than in the past. Democrats’ approach of providing housing alone doesn’t work.

It’s all built on a lie that ignores the real problems – drugs and violence. Democrat city governments even allow open-air drug markets. They’ve given up on people.

Watch:

They say it’s just the rent that makes people homeless They say it’s not about the drugs They say housing will save them They’re lying — about all of it. We have just 12 days to get the truth out Let’s go pic.twitter.com/Q0Uz8q4ZiJ — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 26, 2022

There is no whole person approach to get the people off drugs, just free housing:

California is in a crisis of chaos. We won’t return to normal until rampant homelessness and crime are dealt with, and order is restored. The politicians, and elite political ruling class, have failed us. We need an intervention imposed by voters. I AM THAT INTERVENTION pic.twitter.com/pW0QDnYWPb — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2022

