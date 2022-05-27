They’ve Been Lying to You About All of It – Homelessness, Drugs…

M Dowling
72

You have been fed a lot of lies about the cause of homelessness as the Left tries to convince you it’s about housing. Democrats have used the homeless crisis to provide free housing in line with their socialist ideals. They have forced landlords to cancel rent although landlords still have to pay their bills.

The homeless are completely unsafe and they are taking far more dangerous drugs than in the past. Democrats’ approach of providing housing alone doesn’t work.

It’s all built on a lie that ignores the real problems – drugs and violence. Democrat city governments even allow open-air drug markets. They’ve given up on people.

Watch:

There is no whole person approach to get the people off drugs, just free housing:


Adonis
Adonis
1 hour ago

Most of ignorant public who never lived through or never learned horrible evils of Socialism kept taking free handouts that actually are never free. That’s a tease our Marist left is presenting very successfully to our dumb down public. Just mention word “free” and and many go nuts in excitement. Nothing is free, government doesn’t have any money unless it takes it from someone else first. These are bribes towards Socialism. Just like placing the frog in cold water and slowly tuning up the heat. That is our government bribing taxpayers with our own money. I lived under the horrors of Socialism in my younger life and what I see here now looks awfully familiar. Creating society of free loaders to later enslave them. That’s the game.

