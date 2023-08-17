Ukraine President Zelensky Meets with Nazi Andriy Biletsky

Just so you know where I’m coming from, there are no circumstances whatsoever, under any conditions, that I want my tax money going to Nazis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video of his visit to Biletsky, the leader of Azov neo-Nazis, Andriy Biletsky, who said that the Ukrainian nation’s mission is to “lead the white races of the world in a final crusade…against Semite-led Untermenschen.

Zelensky thanked the Azovs and Biletsky for defending Ukraine.

The telegram video from Mr. Zelensky’s channel reads:

The command post of the 3rd separate assault brigade, which performs combat missions as part of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Bakhmut sector. During the open conversation, we discussed the most pressing issues.

I am grateful to everyone who defends our country and people who brings our victory closer.

Zelensky: “During the open conversation [with the 3rd separate assault brigade, the “Azov”], we discussed the most pressing issues. I am grateful to everyone who defends our country and people, who brings our victory closer”https://t.co/QlcXYKu50R pic.twitter.com/9HxBP5jgrl — Voxkomm (@Voxkomm) August 14, 2023

This happens on the video uploaded on his Instagram page. It seems that the Ukrainian public is familiar with Biletsky’s political views and that old nickname, “White Leader”, by which he was called by his associateshttps://t.co/f0g3rGJTxthttps://t.co/QPMptPqd7L — Voxkomm (@Voxkomm) August 14, 2023

BILETSKY’S HISTORY

Biletsky was viewed as a white supremacist and neo-Nazi before ‘Azov’ was cleansed by Western media after the February 2022 invasion.

A January 2021 TIME magazine article described his organization as a “neo-Nazi terrorist group” whose “manifesto seemed to pluck its narrative straight from Nazi ideology.” The group would morph into an “Azov volunteer battalion.”

They played a role in crushing dissent in Donbas.

Biletsky himself told the outlet, back in 2014, that he hand-picked the symbols of Azov because they had been “used by Germans” in WWII. The Wolfsangel he chose had been on the shield of the 2nd SS Panzer Division ‘Das Reich,’ while the Black Sun comes from a mosaic commissioned by SS leader Heinrich Himmler for his castle.

In 2018, the Guardian described Biletsky as an “ultranationalist MP” who declared in 2010 that the mission of Ukrainians was to “lead the white races of the world in a final crusade… against Semite-led Untermenschen [subhumans].”

Biletsky’s battalion is the most notorious Nazi formation, and making a hero out of him is deeply disturbing. A Hill report:

Azov’s neo-Nazi character has been covered by the New York Times, the Guardian, the BBC, the Telegraph and Reuters, among others. On-the-ground journalists from established Western media outlets have written of witnessing SS runes, swastikas, torchlight marches, and Nazi salutes. They interviewed Azov soldiers who readily acknowledged being neo-Nazis. They filed these reports under unambiguous headlines such as “How many neo-Nazis is the U.S. backing in Ukraine?” and “Volunteer Ukrainian unit includes Nazis,” Leo Golinkin reports at The Hill on November 9, 2017.

He continued. Ukraine’s far right, which encompasses more than Azov, regularly stages torchlight marches in honor of World War II-era Nazi collaborators … On Jan. 1, Jewish media reported marchers chanting “Jews Out!” …Radio Free Europe (RFE) — surely not an arm of the Kremlin — reported 20,000 marchers carrying torches in honor of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which, according to RFE, “carried out vicious acts of ethnic cleansing in which tens of thousands of ethnic Poles in the region were killed.” RFE mentioned journalists spotting Nazi salutes during the march.

Nazis are socialists and they are leftists, not far right, but the left has successfully made them into right-wingers.

