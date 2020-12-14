US Cybersecurity emergency hack warning! Google, Gmail, YouTube are gone! [temporarily]

All federal civilian agencies were asked to review their networks for indicators of compromise after the SolarWinds network was hacked. It is still exploited. The major outage has shut down Google, Gmail, YouTube. [I can live with them out of commission. Use DuckDuckGo]

The emergency directive was issued late Sunday in response to a known compromise involving SolarWinds’s Orion products that are currently being exploited by malicious actors, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA) said.

“The compromise of SolarWinds’s Orion network management products poses unacceptable risks to the security of federal networks,” Brandon Wales, the agency’s acting director, said in a statement.

“Tonight’s directive is intended to mitigate potential compromises within federal civilian networks, and we urge all our partners—in the public and private sectors—to assess their exposure to this compromise and to secure their networks against any exploitation.”