Biden Will Not Track Illegal Aliens, He’ll Give Them Case Workers

According to The Washington Free Beacon, “the Biden administration is spending nearly $80 million on a new system to monitor illegal immigrants that prohibits the use of any GPS technology, a decision that experts say will make it impossible to locate their whereabouts after their release into the United States.” The programs set up under the guise of tracking them won’t track them. They provide social workers and other anti-deportation assistance.

The contract forbids any technology that provides exact locations. The illegal aliens are supposed to call in. They don’t show up in court, so we are guessing they won’t call in either.

As an aside, Lauren Boebert told the Media to “stop sanitizing” illegal aliens by calling them, migrants or asylum seekers. She is tired of the euphemisms that are used to influence opinion.

BACK TO THE NEVER DEPORTED PROGRAMS

“This sort of thing is popular among the left. It sounds great, but the reality is that people in these programs will likely never be [deported],” former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Ron Vitiello told the Free Beacon. “There’s nothing at the end of these programs. If they don’t report in, that’s that. They’re now a fugitive.”

The Biden administration says they want a system to track people coming in, but their actions will help them avoid deportation.

“We need to take steps to ensure that we know where individuals are and we can track, and we can check in with them,” former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The contract was awarded to Acuity International last month. The first payment of just over $16 million out of a potential $79.5 million was paid on Sept. 1. ICE says in its memo that the program’s purpose is to “promote compliance” among illegal immigrants. Aside from providing case workers for the migrants, the contractor will also “develop and maintain a network of age-appropriate and culturally sensitive community resources.” These resources include “trauma-informed care.” The contractor will also “assist” illegal immigrants “with a support system upon” deportation. This is really a system to keep them here and give them case workers who will help them do that. While we agree that legitimate asylum seekers should stay here, migrants and other opportunists, criminals, and terrorists should not. However, Democrat sanctuary locales allow everyone to stay.

