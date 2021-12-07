This Is ACTUAL State Run Media

















Oliver Darcy tweeted that senior White House and administration officials have been holding briefings with major newsrooms [‘news’ rooms?] over the past week as they try to reshape economic coverage.

They’re not reshaping the economy, just the coverage. Darcy proudly reports:

White House Quietly Tries to Reshape Economic Coverage

The white house not happy with the news media’s coverage of the supply chain and economy, has been working behind the scenes trying to reshape coverage in its favor. Senior White House and admin officials – including NEC Deputy Directors David Kamin and Barat Ramamurti, along with Ports Envoy John Porcari – have been briefing major newsrooms over the past week, a source tells me.

The officials have been discussing with newsrooms trends pertaining to job creation, economic growth, supply chains, and more. The basic argument that has been made: That the country’s economy is in much better shape than it was last year. I’m told the conversations have been productive, with anchors, reporters, and producers getting to talk with the officials…

You are reading this right. CNN is proudly tweeting that they have a bunch of reporters in a room telling them how to make the current economic status look better. We’re broke, my gas and home heating have doubled, and shelves are empty. Reshape that you buffoons!

Hey yo, this ACTUAL state run media. pic.twitter.com/jkkrqidPO0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2021

Watch for the feedback loop. It has begun already on the economic messaging. The Hill is reporting that Biden and Harris acknowledge it “even amid more positive news on the employment gains” and blame COV. It is their top priority. McClatchy took a different approach. They blame Republicans —Berner described the messaging shift as a “new phase” in White House efforts to “communicate with the American people about who’s for cutting prices and who’s taking action and who’s not.”

And so the narrative forms.

How a closeted media feedback loop works: 1. Someone writes an insane easily debunked column like Milbank 2. But people like Jong-Fast at The Atlantic or Margaret Sullivan at Wash Post retweet or take it seriously 3. Media’s janitor amplifies it because these are friends. https://t.co/EUnQSc1k14 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2021

