Twitter’s Purging, Right-Wing Outlets Are Surging, So They Call Us Tribal

















Twitter, under a new CEO who wants to go “beyond free speech”, appears to be purging mostly right-wing anonymous accounts.

People should go to Clouthub, Gab, Parler, Gettr, Locals, MeWe, or soon-to-be Truth Social. They want the right gone so let’s accept that.

Axios is criticizing the Right for going to alternative media like The Daily Wire, the blaze, MeWe, Parler, Clouthub, Rumble, and so on for our news. But…but…they told us to do it!

“Conservatives are aggressively building their own apps, phones, cryptocurrencies, and publishing houses in an attempt to circumvent what they see as an increasingly liberal [far-left] internet and media ecosystem,” writes Axios.

Aside from social networks, Axios reports:

Book publishing: Trump allies recently launched a book publishing house called Winning Team Publishing, run by former Trump campaign aide Sergio Gor and Donald Trump Jr. The imprint will publish the ex-President’s first book, a coffee table tome that’s picture-focused.

A new cryptocurrency called “Magacoin” has already caught the attention of high-profile conservatives, per The Guardian. Phones: A young Bitcoin entrepreneur is developing a “Freedom phone,” a device being marketed to conservatives.

Axios thinks the Right is tribal: Conservative media has been a powerhouse for a long time, but this phase of its expansion isn’t just about more or louder conservative voices — it’s about building an entire conservative ecosystem.

And our choice is???

They’re purging us as we speak:

New Twitter leadership appears to be purging right wing anon accounts. No pretext could ban all of these accounts at the same time. Some kind of new banning algorithm has been deployed, probably using network analysis to suppress an entire cluster at once. pic.twitter.com/KUinpb9FGi — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) December 7, 2021

F for the fallen pic.twitter.com/iMEZKXpX8I — Gabe F. Guidarini (@GabeGuidarini) December 7, 2021

I literally lost 500 followers. Totally deplatforming voices on the right — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 7, 2021

