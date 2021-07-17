This is how the de-programming of Capitol rioters/paraders is going

















Several participants of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have participated in an attorney’s re-education program. They are being de-programmed by a leftist lawyer.

They read books or watch movies about slavery and the Holocaust, and so on, as they face sentencing.

Heather Shaner, one of the many D.C. attorneys assigned to Capitol riot defendants who can’t afford an attorney spoke to HuffPost in late June about the remedial social studies program she is offering to clients.

CONDESCENDING AND DARK

The lessons highlight the dark chapters of US history that she claims are not taught.

Shaner is far-left with a dreary view of the country she says is the best.

Shaner explained to Huff Po her belief that “this is the most wonderful country in the world, it’s been great for all kinds of immigrant groups, except for the fact that it was born of genocide of the Native Americans and the enslavement of people.”

Not only have their personal lives been shattered, finances depleted, and reputations destroyed by an abusive Justice Department investigation, Shaner’s clients must be indoctrinated with leftist propaganda about America’s alleged systemic racism.

THEY’RE A CAPTIVE AUDIENCE

Shaner apparently does this routinely but explained that she was more intense with the rioters and trespassers.

“They’re a captured audience, and it’s life-changing for a lot of them,” she said. “Reading books and then watching these shows is like a revelation. I think that education is a very powerful tool … So I gave them book lists and shows that they should watch.”

One of Shaner’s clients is 49-year-old Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a supporter of former President Donald Trump from Indiana charged with entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Morgan-Lloyd was the first riot participant to face sentencing, pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading in a Capitol building in late June, according to The Washington Post.

Court filings show Morgan-Lloyd wrote several reports on books and movies about U.S. history and the Holocaust as part of Shaner’s remedial program. One report focused on the book “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, which explores injustices in the U.S. court system.

Another report focused on the movie “Schindler’s List” directed by Steven Spielberg, a film about a German industrialist during World War II who saved hundreds of Jewish prisoners marked for extermination in the Holocaust.

ALL SHE DID WAS ‘PARADE’ IN THE CAPITOL

Morgan-Lloyd wrote a similar report about the book “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” by Dee Brown, which covers the history of Native Americans in the late 19th century. The program also focused on the history of U.S. race relations, according to HuffPo, and she watched the PBS documentary “Slavery By Another Name” and the History Channel’s “Burning Tulsa.”

Morgan-Lloyd apologized to the American people, however, she was only charged with parading in the Capitol.

THE DE-PROGRAMMING

I am familiar with most of the books and movies and have no problem with them, but Shaner is one-sided. That isn’t who we are now and, there were many good people who were not enslaving people or killing them.

We were not “born of genocide of the Native Americans and the enslavement of people.”

Racism is not systemic, but when Democrats forced Jim Crow laws into our system, it was. Now they are making anti-white racism systemic with forced re-education via false history – 1619 Project – and Critical Race Theory.

If it helps them become better informed, that’s great, but if it’s to indoctrinate them to the Left, then it’s not. We shouldn’t be dwelling on the negative while destroying the good.

