Facebook board: free speech is not an “absolute” right & they decide what it is

















Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

A Facebook Oversight Board member said that free speech is not “an absolute” right and should be weighed against “other human rights” when determining if content should be censored by the tech giant.

In other words, they think it’s very fluid and they will get to decide what we are allowed to say or not on their platform based on speech rights globally.

Since they communicate with all other platforms and, now the government, it will greatly limit the First Amendment.

THE STORY

Board member Helle Thorning Schmidt, who is also a former Danish Prime Minister, said Thursday that “free speech is not an absolute human right.”

“It has to be balanced with other human rights,” she said.

“Free speech is not an absolute human right,” says Helle Thorning Schmidt, member of Facebook’s Oversight Board and former PM of Denmark. “It has to be balanced with other human rights.” How does that translate to content moderation? It must strike a balance, find a middle. pic.twitter.com/E5reaQ2bnk — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) July 15, 2021

ASSESSMENT

Facebook’s oversight board has 20 members from around the world and other countries don’t have the right to free speech to the degree Americans have. some countries give their people no rights.

The board was formed to remove CEO Zuckerberg and his staff from scrutiny. He wanted another layer of protection from his actions as a censor.

FB is a private company, protected from lawsuits by section 230, and he can basically come up with any excuse to censor. It’s especially easy since all his censors are left-wing. They are not bound by the First Amendment.

The First Amendment bans the government from “abridging the freedom of speech.” But now that Jen Psaki was kind enough to let everyone know FB acts as a government agent, it should help Donald Trump’s lawsuit against FB, Twitter, and Google.

The problem is the reach and power these companies have. They are banning so-called hate speech and misinformation based on their personal and political beliefs. They are redefining the First Amendment.

Working with the government makes them government agents. They are turning enormous power over to the government. It takes the private out of the private company.

