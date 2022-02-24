This Is How We Might Avert War with Nuclear Russia

President Biden is always wrong and always oblivious. There are things he could do to possibly put a stop to this potential war with nuclear Russia and her allies.
We could follow through on the Minsk Agreements and ban Ukraine from joining NATO. In exchange, Russia would have to agree to withdraw its troops. Why can’t we think out of the box? We cannot afford a war, especially not with Biden, Harris, Blinken, Austin, Milley, MacKenzie, and the rest of them at the helm. We also have $30 trillion in debt and at some point — we don’t know when — our economy will crash.
Russia has China and an almost nuclear Iran on their side. Any military retaliation will end up including those nations.
Frankly, would you want Russia to bomb us from Cuba? Well, they say they don’t want NATO to bomb them from Ukraine. It may not be true, but we can’t trust anyone in this.
Biden will also not commit to unlocking the US power to provide energy to our citizens and to Europe. He is so far doubling down on diversification. He should be shouting, drill, baby, drill.
Putin threatened “consequences” “never before seen in history” if there are any attempts to strike back. Is he talking about nuclear war or cutting off oil to Europe?
We can still avoid war by unlocking our energy power which is massive, and by pushing for the Minsk agreements, but Biden won’t do it.
We must also become independent of China and Russia, but always wrong Joe won’t do it.
Mr. Putin has made a serious miscalculation.
He forgot he’s no longer dealing with Trump.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 23, 2022
Was this agreement so terrible that Ukraine couldn’t put it into effect. Apparently Ukrainian forces were shelling and bombing the Donbass region Before Putin took action, according to reports from the area. Maybe it’s possible that Putin became fed up with actions by Kiev. One has to ask, Why, would Putin create a war when it doesn’t benefit him in any way. It’s not like he needs to bolster up support for his Government, like some other “unnamed” President might need. Putin will get support, but his economy will suffer as a result, which would Not benefit him.
The text of the protocol consists of twelve points:[11]
To ensure an immediate bilateral ceasefire.
To ensure the monitoring and verification of the ceasefire by the OSCE .
Decentralisation of power, including through the adoption of the Ukrainian law “On temporary Order of Local Self-Governance in Particular Districts of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts”.
To ensure the permanent monitoring of the Ukrainian-Russian border and verification by the OSCE with the creation of security zones in the border regions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
Immediate release of all hostages and illegally detained persons.
A law preventing the prosecution and punishment of people in connection with the events that have taken place in some areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.
To continue the inclusive national dialogue.
To take measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Donbas.
To ensure early local elections in accordance with the Ukrainian law “On temporary Order of Local Self-Governance in Particular Districts of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts”.
To withdraw illegal armed groups and military equipment as well as fighters and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine.
To adopt a programme of economic recovery and reconstruction for the Donbas region.
To provide personal security for participants in the consultations.
We have been creating this since Obama, when efforts were made to remove every segment of the Russian language from Ukraine. This was an effort to divide the country, no different than what is going on in the US. Keep marginalizing one segment of the population.
https://twitter.com/ThePr0diga1S0n/status/1485729483151880194
As with most who “take a side”; He leaves out a very, very great deal of information to make his point. What he says is not the only thing that has occurred since 2001.
https://twitter.com/McFaul/status/1496289085224550404