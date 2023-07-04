“This Is My Own, My Native Land!” on Independence Day

“There is little that is more important for an American citizen to know than the history and traditions of his country. Without such knowledge, he stands uncertain and defenseless before the world, knowing neither where he has come from nor where he is going. With such knowledge, he is no longer alone but draws a strength far greater than his own from the cumulative experience of the past and a cumulative vision of the future.” ~ President John F. Kennedy

Independence Day, the Fourth of July or July 4th in the United States, is the annual celebration of nationhood. It commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

Breathes there the man, with soul so dead, Who never to himself, hath said, This is my own, my native land! Whose heart has ne’er with in him burn’d, At home his footsteps he has turn’d, from wondering, on a foreign strand! ~ Sir Walter Scott, the lay of the last minstrel, 1805

No day is more important to the United States of America than Independence Day, celebrated on the Fourth of July. It honors the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It proclaims to the world that the United States is a new sovereign nation, free of Great Britain, free for all people who come here in perpetuity.

The most important words in the Declaration of Independence are in the second paragraph. There is a reason they are at the beginning.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.”

The Congress had voted in favor of independence from Great Britain on July 2. Still, it did not complete revising the Declaration of Independence, originally drafted by Thomas Jefferson in consultation with fellow committee members John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and William Livingston, until two days later.

From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades, and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues. The Fourth of July 2023 is on Tuesday, July 4.

Of all the disciplines, the study of the folly and achievements of man is best calculated to foster the critical sense of what is permanent and meaningful amid the mass of superficial and transient questions which make up the day-to-day clamor. ~John F. Kennedy

History reminds us that, in spite of their diversity, Americans are united by an ancient and encompassing faith in progress, justice, and freedom. ~ John F. Kennedy

The Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko wrote, “Who never knew the price of happiness will not be happy.” Those in our nation who do not understand the blessing of freedom and the price past generations paid for it are likely to scorn that heritage.

Ronald Reagan, July 2, 1983

