5 Dead, 2 Wounded in Mass Shooting in SW Philadelphia

Philadelphia mass shooting suspect identified as 40-year-old black male Kimbrady Carriker

We grabbed some pictures before it’s memory-holed.

Two men are in custody after a mass shooting in Kingsessing, SW Philadelphia, on Monday evening. Five people are dead, and two others – children – are wounded. One man is believed to be the shooter, and the other man in custody might have fired back at the assailant. They should give him a medal.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the alleged gunman, a 40-year-old man, was arrested without incident. He was wearing a ballistic vest and had an AR-type rifle, multiple magazines, a handgun, and a police scanner while rampaging. The lunatic began shooting people at about 8:30 p.m.

The deceased victims are Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Wamah Jr, 31.

The 2-year-old has four gunshots to his legs, and the 12-year-old has two gunshot wounds to his legs. Two others were wounded by exploding glass, including another 2-year-old and a 33-year-old.

The gunman kept firing as officers chased him and eventually cornered him. He stopped firing at that time.

“We have absolutely no idea why this happened,” Outlaw said. “At this point, all we know is that this person left their home and decided to target individuals.”

“Thank God our officers were here on scene. They responded as quickly as they did; I can’t even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown in addition to the restraint.”

On Facebook, Carriker was seen posting in support of Black Lives Matter, and follows the Black Lives Matter Philly Facebook page.

