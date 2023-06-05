This Is the Reason Anheuser-Busch Crashed Bud-Light

Anheuser-Busch (ABInBev) blames an eight-year-old marketing firm out of San Francisco for Bud-Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, the fake female who spent a year dressed up as a teenage girl. It’s not THE reason for their failure. They are now down 27% in value.

Captiv8, a San Mateo, Calif.-based firm that pairs social media influencers with major consumer brands, is the outfit that introduced Anheuser-Busch to the 26-year-old so-called transgender actress — resulting in a viral TikTok video that has since become a textbook case of marketing gone wrong, The NY Post reports from their sources.

Captiv8 appears to have returned to “business as usual” following the initial panic set off by the Mulvaney crisis, according to the source.

After the firestorm erupted, the Belgian-based conglomerate told distributors that Mulvaney’s beer can was not produced by Anheuser-Busch or in any of its facilities and that it had fired the “third-party” ad agency that was behind the Mulvaney video, several distributors told The Post.

This is confusing because ABInBev fired their VP of marketing and her boss over the video.

THE ACTUAL REASON

This is just a distraction. The real reason lies in the far-far left investment firms that are forcing Equity, Social, and Governance (ESG) down our throats. They aren’t even hiding it any longer. These are the people who tell us men can be women and women can be men.

They really aren’t supposed to do this legally.

We have an ex-ABInBev executive who explained how it works on Fox News.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Anson Frericks said behind-the-scenes politicking from firms like New York-based BlackRock and Pennsylvania-based Vanguard spur many of the controversial decisions sparking nationwide boycotts from longtime more conservative customers — such as the ill-fated Bud Light promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

He said BlackRock, Vanguard, and another firm, State Street, manage about $20 trillion in capital and use their clout to promote agenda politics being pushed on them by progressive lawmakers overseeing government pension funds that the companies profit from.

That is really why this is all going on.

YOU HAVE TO FORCE BEHAVIORS

