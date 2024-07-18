This Is What Happens When Biden Drops Out

NBC News explained what would happen if Joe Biden left office before or after the convention.

“Note that if this unprecedented situation were to happen, it’s possible the party could vote to change any of the rules around candidate replacement. And if it comes to pass after the convention, it’s possible state laws could complicate efforts to replace Biden on specific ballots.”

The flowchart vie NBC News:

Party leadership will install the candidate, but there could be some problems getting the new candidate on state ballots if it’s after the convention. Therefore, Biden will likely be ousted sooner than later.

The report says the DNC decides what a disability is.