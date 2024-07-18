Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Did Send a Message

According to Fox News, Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, reports killer Thomas Crooks uploaded a message on Steam gaming software. “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,” he said.

Investigators also reportedly found searches on Crooks’ laptop including, “Trump, Biden, when is DNC convention, and July 13 Trump rally.”

The FBI says it still has found no evidence of a particular ideology. Well, that might be a lie. Say it isn’t so.

Crooks could have used a fake name.

The investigators found no evidence of a particular ideology on the laptop, which the FBI believes is notable, and nobody in interviews reported Crooks discussing politics, according to senators who spoke with Fox News after the meeting.

The senators also learned that the suspect had two cell phones. The primary phone and a remote transmitter were recovered from the scene.

A second cell phone found at the home had only 27 contacts. The FBI is in the process of tracking down and interviewing those people, they told the senators.

He was allegedly skilled with computers. Maybe he deleted most of his social media presence before he went on his deadly mission. Oddly, he doesn’t have any, despite having two phones. Also, where is his manifesto? They always have a manifesto.

Footage Thomas Matthew #Crooks was taken in February of 2020 at a Steel Center Career and Technical Education in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania. According to TMZ, he was incredibly skilled with computers and knew how to take them apart and reassemble them. pic.twitter.com/yWJpCA07aL — Anti-Islam Rebel (@ketarbmann1) July 16, 2024

Crooks looks like they’re just joking in the clip, but TMZ claims it’s bullying.

<

TMZ just released video of Thomas Crooks being “bullied” by his classmates. What do you see? pic.twitter.com/9vfvnGXDv8 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 15, 2024