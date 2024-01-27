Cutting Off LNG Hurts Jobs, the Economy, and Texas

As we reported this week, the Biden regime is attacking liquefied natural gas (LNG). They use the excuse that it is to save the climate, which is absolutely ridiculous. LNG is relatively low on “carbon emissions.”

This can only be viewed as an attack on the US economy and national security. It’s also an attack on Texas, a state that benefits greatly from LNG exports.

In a social media post, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the freeze of LNG exports threatened Texas.

“This reckless decision is a gut punch to the hard-working men and women in the energy industry. It also could cause some countries to rely upon dirty coal as opposed to cleaner burning natural gas,” Abbott said.

Texas Railroad Commission Chair Christi Craddick stated after the announcement about halting LNG exports.

“The Biden Administration’s announcement that they are halting all future LNG exports takes a unilateral hammer to the American economy, American jobs, and national security. President Biden is scaling up his assault on America’s energy industry to the profit and benefit of countries who are not our allies. This is a major mistake,” Craddick said.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement in response to the Biden Administration halting approvals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals:

“This is an outrageous attack on American energy in the latest example of the White House caving to radical extremists without giving a single thought to the impact on our energy and national security.

“Not only does this decision jeopardize American economic growth, American jobs, and American energy security, but it risks cutting off energy supplies to our allies in Europe when they need it the most.”

Listen to this word salad, non-answer:

“Can you share the amount of greenhouse gas emissions [Biden’s ban on liquified natural gas projects] would cut?” Biden “climate advisor” Ali Zaidi: *word salad* pic.twitter.com/NdebGyNcMS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2024

There is no “question” about the risks of LNG, as Ali suggests. It’s completely made up. The administration creates fake problems to back up its horrendous policies. This one hurts Texas, and that is no coincidence.

This administration is doing this to gain power and/or punish all opposition.

Shutting down our liquified natural gas exports is an insane decision by President Biden, caving to the far-left fringe of his base. It’s terrible for America’s economy. It’s terrible for America’s national security. And the biggest winner of this is Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/IBx0TMaD2C — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 26, 2024

Related