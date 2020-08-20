WA gov to give $1K tax $$$ to every illegal not covered by fed $$$

Washington Governor Jay Inslee proudly announced that state taxpayers will dole out $40 million to assist illegal immigrants [aliens who broke our laws] who are prohibited from accessing federal COVID-19 relief programs.

“COVID-19 doesn’t care what your immigration status is,” Inslee said in a news release on Aug. 10. “We have to ensure that no one in our state is left behind.”

The governor said that all Washingtonians are responsible for supporting “every family affected by the virus.”

“Immigrant workers [illegal aliens] are critical to communities throughout the state and are the backbone of our economy,” Inslee said. “While some have been hit by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, others face safety risks as frontline workers. And even though immigrants in the United States pay billions of dollars in taxes, they do not receive the same support when a crisis occurs. This is one way to help rectify that situation.”

This is more than providing for their health care if they are sick. He is giving them a lot of money from taxpayers after they broke our laws.

There is a $40 million dollar taxpayer fund for people here illegally. This is why YOU DON’T BAIL THE STATES OUT WITH FEDERAL TAX DOLLARS.

Are they appealing to the illegal alien voting bloc???