Waukesha Suspect: “F*ing Pigs, F* Trump, Have an AK, Knock F*ing White People TF Out”

















We published a more thorough account of what is going on with the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre but thought the rap and social media of suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. deserved its own article.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND RAP

While we don’t know the motive, it is worth mentioning that Waukesha is about 23 miles from Kenosha. Brooks made a negative comment about the Rittenhouse verdict on social media but a lot of his social media is being taken down. He used the name, MathBoi Fly.

He rapped about F*** Donald Trump F*** Pigs and said he has an AK 47 like Malcolm X:

Here’s the alleged Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks AKA Mathboi Fly rapping F*** Donald Trump F*** Pigs and saying he has an AK 47 like Malcom X https://t.co/LC6TZJwmvN pic.twitter.com/Hn2tATYPJ9 — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) November 22, 2021

“KNOCK THEM WHITE PEOPLE” THE F-K OUT

@ScottAdamsSays We will learn a lot about the primary suspect, career violent criminal Darrell Brooks, in the Waukesha, Wisconsin quintuple murder today. pic.twitter.com/SpflPBDXsH — Denlesks (@Denlesks) November 22, 2021

More of his music about “n-s” on this link. He doesn’t f- with pigs. His Uzi weighs a ton.

As MathBoi Fly on Facebook, when a friend wrote on the post about the rittenhouse verdict, “Doesn’t surprise me, what a joke,” Brooks responded, “frfr…but u rite, I wasn’t surprised 1 bit 🤷🏽‍♂️.” The page is filled with religious sayings.

He posted a photo of fruit cut out to say, Black Lives Matter with a Black Power/Communist fist.

On the social pages, he refers to himself as a rapper and a stoner. He posts anti-police rhetoric.

Brooks clearly didn’t like Republicans. He retweeted Monical Lewinsky offering to give Trump a blow job if they would just impeach him and he portrayed Scott Walker as a Nazi. He commented on Derek Chauvin.

This charmer quoted Black Nationalist rhetoric.

Related















