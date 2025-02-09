This Is Who Elon Musk Is Dealing With in the Government

Jon Stewart spoke with then-deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, and you can watch some of it below. I had no idea how patronizing and arrogant she was until I saw this clip.

It dates back to April 2023. Hicks played mind and word games with Stewart, never directly addressing the issue of losing large sums of money. She even had the condescending laugh down pat. This is how Bidenistas were when testifying before Congress. It’s an effective but dishonorable technique.

Elon shared it to give people an idea of what they are dealing with. Every Biden employee asked to account for the money or rogue behavior refused to answer questions and take responsibility for anything. Christopher Wray was a perfect example, the same with Dr. Fauci. Never admit anything; just filibuster with a snide Alinsky-like demeanor.

This is what we’re dealing with everywhere in government

pic.twitter.com/ObsfvINEQ2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email