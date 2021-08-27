This is who ISIS-K are and you might be surprised

















ISIS-K are disgruntled Taliban from Pakistan who formed their own group in 2015 and are based in Afghanistan. Included in the terrorist organization are the Afghan Taliban and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan. ISIS-K eventually poached from other groups. While they are allegedly enemies of the Taliban, when it comes to a common enemy, the US, they work together.

Ric Mathews, Principal of The Mathews Group explained.

“Isis and the Taliban have both been around for a long time,” explained Mathews. “Isis K particularly is the cell organized in Afghanistan area. They’ve been there a long time. They’ve been relatively quiet for a while, but they’ve come out now again. Isis and the Taliban have never necessarily been friends. They disagree for example on how some parts of Islamic law is enforced. How strict certain things are, how relaxed they are in certain areas. And they differ on that. But they do come together on one thing, neither one of them really like the United States.”

ISIS-K’s or ISKP’s goal is to establish a caliphate, or an Islamic empire governed by Sharia law, in the historic Khorasan region. It encompasses large parts of Central and South Asia. The Afghan Taliban are in ISIS-K’s words, “filthy nationalists.” They slander other terrorist groups merely to promote themselves.

THE TERROR

A United Nations report published in June said that the group has approximately 1,500 to 2,200 core fighters, mostly based in the Kunar and Nangarhar provinces of eastern Afghanistan.

In the first four months of 2021, the UN says that there were 77 attacks in Afghanistan that were attributed to or claimed by ISIS-K. That’s up from the same period in 2020, which saw only 21 ISIS-K attacks.

By 2018, it had become one of the top four deadliest terrorist organizations in the world, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace’s Global Terrorism Index.

The US-led Afghan forces were thought to have defeated ISIS-K by early 2020, but they reconstituted, helped by prisoner releases. The Taliban have emptied out every prison. ISIS-K is allegedly meaner than the Afghan Taliban.

They have a lot of money and they’re great at media propaganda.

ISIS-K or Khilafat Ghag has its own radio station in Afghanistan. They had a Twitter page, now suspended, but appear to still communicate on Facebook and Telegram.

US officials are disgracefully and illegally holding tense negotiations with the Taliban terrorists for permission to bring busloads of Afghans to the airport for flights to places like Ukraine and Albania.

Meanwhile, the death toll at the Kabul airport has risen to 13 US servicemen and about 145 Afghans. And we have an imbecile for a president. It could be worse — Kamala Harris could become president.

Greg Kelly is beside himself as he shows the clips of a clearly unfit, dotard. This is what is going to entice the terrorists to strike:

Related















