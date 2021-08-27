Trudeau’s minister addressed “our brothers” the Taliban

















Justin Trudeau’s Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef referred to the Taliban as “our brothers” in a message yesterday begging for safe passage out of Afghanistan for “any individual”.

The comments were made by Monsef during a virtual news conference on the federal response to the situation in Afghanistan, alongside fellow Liberal ministers Marco Mendicino (immigration, refugees, and citizenship), Harjit Sajjan (defense), and Marc Garneau (foreign affairs).

Yeah, babe, begging works with psychopathic killers who have a 7th-century mindset.

Save the Western World from these leftist fools. What makes it even more ironic is she is the Minister Of Women and Gender Equality.

Watch the three clips:

The Taliban killed 158 Canadians. Today, the Trudeau Liberals called the Taliban “our brothers.” Canadians need to see this to believe it. 🔥🔥🔥🔥#TrudeauMustGo pic.twitter.com/8cDaqIQxE1 — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) August 25, 2021

What Mr. O’Toole says:

For a rebuttal to the Trudeau government’s reference to the Taliban as ‘brothers’, may I present to you, an adult.#cdnpoli @erinotoole pic.twitter.com/YY74hzMWEM — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) August 25, 2021

Related















