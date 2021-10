This is why Biden’s foisting over-the-top mandates on Americans, it’s the swamp, baby

As you probably heard, Project Veritas’ hidden camera footage revealed a Pfizer scientist admitting: “Basically, our organization is run on COVID money now.” It might also be our government is running on money for Big Pharma.

What you probably haven’t heard is that Pfizer and Moderna have greatly increased their lobbying. With lobbying, comes mandates for obvious reasons.

This seems to be an explanation for the mandates since it’s not because of our health or the science. If it had anything to do with health, they wouldn’t be importing diseases with the third world and requiring the aliens coming illegally to do nothing — no masks, no vaccines, nothing.

The National Pulse reports that many of the new Big Pharma hires have come from consulting firms with deep and historical links to the current White House, and President Joe Biden himself.

Read the story at the Pulse but you can see all the ties to our corrupt government officials below, including our corrupt president whose family makes a living off his name and influence.

So, if you’re wondering why these over-the-top mandates, this might help explain it.

