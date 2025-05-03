According to fake news NPR, the acting US attorney for the District of Columbia has sent letters to various medical journals, which have been behind the lies that the COVID-19 vaccine stopped the spread of the virus, and that therapeutics were harmful.

They continuously pushed authoritarian responses that were found to be damaging or useless, such as masking children in schools, lockdowns, and isolation. The journals censored therapeutics and everything they disagreed with because they wanted to push the experimental vaccine. They used questionable data.

Coming for the Journals

“It has been brought to my attention that more and more journals and publications … are conceding that they are partisans in various scientific debates,” wrote Edward R. Martin Jr., the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, in a letter to the journal CHEST.

Martin’s letter asked a series of questions about misinformation, competing viewpoints, and the influence of funders such as advertisers and the National Institutes of Health.

The letter adds, “The public has certain expectations, and you have certain responsibilities.” Martin requests a response by May 2.

“We were surprised,” says Dr. Eric Rubin, the editor-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine, one of at least four journal editors to get a letter from Martin and probably the most prominent. “Other journals had gotten letters before, so it wasn’t a shock, but still a surprise.”

In addition to Rubin’s journal, Martin has sent letters to JAMA, which the American Medical Association publishes; Obstetrics & Gynecology, a journal of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; and CHEST, which the American College of Chest Physicians publishes. There may be others.

May Be Biased?

“We were concerned because there were questions that suggested that we may be biased in the research we report,” Rubin says, we aren’t. We have a very rigorous review process; we use outside experts; we have internal editors who are experts in their fields as well. And we spend a lot of time choosing the right articles to publish and trying to get the message right. We think we’re an antidote for misinformation.”

Rubin says the letter mentioned that the journal has tax-exempt status.

“It does feel like there’s a threatening tone to the letter, and it is trying to intimidate us,” Rubin says.

If they stop posting lies to push an agenda, there won’t be a problem. If they aren’t corrupt, they have nothing to worry about.

