This is why politics has to stay out of football

















Herschel Walker is one reason why politics has to stay out of sports. One Mr. Hamm who comments below is offended because Clay Travis interviewed a sports hero, one of the greatest running backs in college football history.

Is everyone as sick as I am of people controlling others by saying they’re offended?

By Mr. Hamm’s standards, no one on the Left can enjoy a sports hero’s comments about football, or is it no Black person can laud this football legend over politics? So much better to laud a former criminal like Al.

I’m sorry to offend you by interviewing one of the best running backs in college football history about his school’s massive game today, Drew. I hope you’ll recover from this. https://t.co/11YBJUFWaD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2021

During the interview that offended Mr. Hamm, Herschel Walker made note of the fact that Reggie Bush should have his Heisman Trophy back!

Allegations that Reggie Bush received improper benefits were central to an NCAA investigation of the USC football program that led to severe NCAA sanctions against USC, including a two-year postseason ban and the vacating of the 2004 national championship. As a result, Bush voluntarily forfeited his Heisman Trophy.

He wasn’t in compliance with NCAA eligibility rules, but he was the best player. The sanctimonious media went crazy attacking Bush and the team. It was a typical media-frenzied overreaction.

In a statement, Bush called winning the Heisman one of the greatest honors of his life but added: “The persistent media speculation regarding allegations dating back to my years at U.S.C. has been both painful and distracting. In no way should the storm around these allegations reflect in any way on the dignity of this award, nor on any other institutions or individuals.”

He added that he wanted to establish an educational program to assist college athletes and their families so they could “avoid some of the mistakes that I made.”

At the time, Herschel Walker, who won the trophy in 1982, said he did not think Bush should have given up the trophy. Walker also criticized Pete Carroll, Bush’s coach at U.S.C., who had left to coach the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s wrong that Reggie is the only individual getting punished,” Walker said. “Pete Carroll was in a position of leadership and could have helped Reggie. He gets to leave U.S.C. and take all that money from Seattle. Are they going to fine Pete Carroll, too?”

Watch and hope you’re not offended that Herschel Walker is a Republican!

This morning Heisman trophy winner @HerschelWalker argued for @ReggieBush’s Heisman to be returned. Herschel is 100% correct here. pic.twitter.com/y30ZcWkjMz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2021

Herschel Walker’s great plays on this link.

Related















