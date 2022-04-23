Rep Gaetz: This is Why “Swamp Snake” McCarthy Will Remain as Leader

Newsmax host Greg Kelly said on his show last night, “Kevin McCarthy is a swamp snake and we don’t like him… In a moment of crisis, he wet his pants…” Later in the evening, Matt Gaetz appeared on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt in the evening and explained why McCarthy won’t go — the covenant of fundraising. The comments came after Kevin McCarthy was caught in a brazen lie by New York Times reporters. The lie exposed his political cowardice and disloyalty.
Kevin McCarthy had a terrible, awful, bad day yesterday when he claimed he never asked Donald Trump to resign. Two New York Times reporters, Jonathan Martin, and Alex Burns, released passages from their latest book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.
In the book, the two claimed that GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy told Liz Cheney on a January 10, 2021 call that he would counsel Trump to resign before the end of his term.
Donald Trump only had a couple of weeks to go. McCarthy couldn’t stick up for him for two weeks?
We don’t know if he ever did ask Trump to resign, but he told Liz Cheney he was going to, and apparently, he lied to the NY Times about having said it to the harpy. Unfortunately for McCarthy, the Times taped it. We’re still waiting for his excuse to get the full picture.
The annoying thing about it is the release is meant to damage Republicans before the election and resuscitate January 6th.
Watch the exchange with crazy swamp woman and swamp critter McCarthy in the Greg Kelly clip below, after Gaetz.
MATT GAETZ EXPLAINS WHY HE WILL STAY
Matt Gaetz was on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt last night and spelled out why McCarthy will stay. It seems the covenant between leadership and the rest of the party is based on fundraising, not truth. Kevin McCarthy is the “most elite fundraiser in the history of the Republican conference,” Gaetz said.
I remember when Paul Ryan stopped fundraising and was told by the conference that’s his main job. It bears out what Gaetz is saying.
WATCH:
Newsmax host Greg Kelly, son of the famous Ray Kelly, said what many of us think — Kevin McCarthy must go. But, is that even possible? Greg Kelly feels strongly that Donald Trump has a “soft spot” for people sometimes who apologize “but he’s got to get away from this guy fast.”
“Kevin McCarthy is a swamp snake and we don’t like him… In a moment of crisis, he wet his pants… Well, we don’t like those people and they don’t deserve our trust. Clearly, he doesn’t. And I hope he hasn’t fooled Donald Trump,” Kelly said.
He was brutal to Kevin McCarthy last night on his show. As he said, McCarthy hasn’t said a word about the murder of Ashley Babbitt. He also made note of the fact that McCarthy has been a politician since he was 22 years of age.
Kelly noted that McCarthy never talked with Democrat leadership about the summer riots by BLM or Antifa, but wants Donald Trump to resign after one riot?
Kelly recommended someone like Matt Gaetz – someone with convictions.
This is why America will remain mired in this cesspool of corruption.