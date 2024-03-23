Watch Interrogation of Suspect in Moscow Terror Attack, 115 Dead

Yesterday’s attack at the Crocus City Hall complex, a concert hall and shopping center, unofficially resulted in at least 115 deaths and 145 injuries, including children, at the hands of at least five gunmen. Russia reports that four were caught trying to get into Ukraine, where they have contacts.

According to preliminary reports by eyewitnesses, masked assailants opened fire from automatic rifles and used hand grenades. Video footage indicates that at least five gunmen were involved.

ISIS took credit. As an aside, ISIS members have been coming across the US open borders.

RUSSIA BLAMES UKRAINE

Some reports say Russia has arrested eleven people in connection with the terrorist attack. In an earlier report, RT reported four suspected terrorists were arrested.

The FSB had been pinning the blame on Ukraine, with Russia’s Investigative Committee saying that four suspects were stopped in the Bryansk region of western Russia, “not far from the border with Ukraine,” Fox News reports.

They planned to cross the border into Ukraine and “had contacts” there, state news agency Tass said, citing Russia’s FSB.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied any Ukrainian involvement before ISIS claimed responsibility.

HE DID IT “FOR MONEY”

One suspect is lying on the floor in the clips shared by RT, confessing in broken Russian, claiming he was paid to attack the concert hall.

“I SHOT DOWN…PEOPLE.”

The suspect said, “I shot down…people.” He added he committed the crime “for money,” 500,000 rubles (5,418). Half the money had already been transferred to his debit card. He did everything via Telegram, including arrangements to acquire the firearms. He said he listened to the preacher on Telegram for a while and was approached by people connected to Telegram about a month ago, reports RT.

