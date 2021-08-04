This is why The NY Times mysteriously deleted hundreds of articles

















The NY Times has deleted a number of articles. People noticed during the pandemic that hundreds of NY Times articles disappeared, even though the Times thinks they are a living historical record. The Times keeps a searchable database of articles going back to the 1850s.

What was in those articles? Every one was a propaganda piece made to look like a serious news story. The Chinese Communists paid for them and they paid handsomely. They bought the Times and many others.

Watch:

