This Is Why You Tube Is Removing ‘Dislikes’ from Videos

















Dishonest communist jerk Gaige Grosskreutz, who is as entitled as anyone could be, lied through his teeth during two TV interviews yesterday. He actually contradicted his sworn testimony.

The clever people at Columbia Bugle related his failed effort to turn the tide against him to YouTube’s upcoming policy of removing all dislikes. Look at the ratio. It is quite stunning, and it restores some of my lost faith in my fellow Americans.

Look at that ratio. pic.twitter.com/fJIzznWtm6 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 12, 2021

