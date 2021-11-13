Warning Signs in the Instructions to the Kyle Rittenhouse Jury

















On Friday, the judge, prosecution, and defense went over and agreed upon the instructions that would be given to the Kyle Rittenhouse jury on Monday.

Judge Schroeder, who is presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, will allow the prosecution to tell the jury in closing statements that Rittenhouse “provoked” the confrontation with Joseph Rosenbaum. The prosecution used video introduced on Thursday to convince the judge.

The prosecutors presented no evidence that the shootings were anything but self-defense. However, the provocation angle eliminates the self-defense argument. They spent hours on it this morning, and repeatedly reviewed a video clip that purports to show Rittenhouse at one point raising his gun. The prosecution had a drone video clip and enhanced images to show the moment Rittenhouse allegedly held his gun up, seemingly at Joshua Ziminski, who the defense didn’t even call to testify because of his checkered past and bad behavior that evening.

The prosecution wants the jury to believe Rittenhouse provoked Rosenbaum.

The judge and the attorneys had to look at the video over and over to make sense of it, and the images look indecipherable to me.

The gun charge is still included but the jury can decide that there will be no criminal liability attached to it.

Judge Schroeder said Friday he might allow the jury to consider lesser charges in addition to the murder charges the prosecutors brought. He will rule on Saturday.

The prosecution is attempting to send Kyle Rittenhouse to prison for life for shooting three ‘protesters’ [rioters] in Kenosha, killing two.

Judge Schroeder made certain Kyle Rittenhouse understood the ramifications of the charges.

The lesser charges could include reckless homicide or second-degree rather than first-degree murder. Second-degree homicide does not require proof that the teen exhibited an “utter disregard” for life.

They only apply to the death of Mr. Huber who hit Rittenhouse over the head twice with a skateboard and the wounding of Mr. Grosskreutz who aimed a gun at Rittenhouse’s head. The Judge will not consider a lesser charge in the case of Mr. Rosenbaum.

A Daily Caller cameraman, Richie McGinnis, testified that Rosenbaum was reaching to grab Rittenhouse’s gun when he was shot. McGinnis said he saw Rosenbaum lunge at Rittenhouse. Another journalist who videotaped, Drew Hernandez, said Thursday that Rosenbaum charged Rittenhouse from behind before the shooting occurred.

“The first thing I did identify was that Rosenbaum was charging Kyle Rittenhouse from behind. And as he’s charging him into the Car Source parking lot, a firearm goes off,” Hernandez said.

Closing arguments begin on Monday.

There are so many charges and so many ways to look at them in this highly-charged politicized trial, they might well convict Kyle Rittenhouse of at least one of the charges, despite the lack of evidence.

The Charges

Count 1: First Degree Reckless Homicide (Joseph Rosenbaum)

Count 2: First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Richard McGinnis)

Count 3: First Degree Intentional Homicide (Anthony Huber)

Count 4: Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide (Gaige Grosskreutz)

Count 5: First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (“Jump Kick Man”)

Count 6: Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person Under 18

Now, we also have the provocation allegation.

LEGAL INSURRECTION HAS FOLLOWED THE CASE CLOSELY AND YOU CAN GET MORE DETAILS ON THEIR WEBSITE.

Related















