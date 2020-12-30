This was banned by YouTube so we are posting it

This is Mr. Jesse Binnall’s testimony at a Republican hearing defending election integrity on December 17, 2020. We took the Binnall testimony out for you to watch. YouTube said it violates their spam, deceptive practices, and scams policy.
We didn’t have the impression anyone in the US Senate or Mr. Binnall was trying to deceive anyone. Mr. Binnall could be wrong, but isn’t that for you to decide?
The notice I received:
Watch all the testimony if you want:
So Senate testimony is now unsafe according to the communists at YT. Time to quit using and boycott the socialist media giants.
Powerful politicians, news media outlets, and social media platform moguls don’t care. You can have all the testimonies you want and show all facts you have. Nothing will change the outcome of the fraudulent election as long as these crooked liars run the circus.
I forgot about Tube after downloading 30 DVD-R worth of videos.
Some of those are memory holed for sure.
Thanks for tubing so that we don’t have to.
Never believe anything affiliated with the “official narrative” at anytime.
Are 74 million going to just shut up and go unity…NO!