This Woman Is So Radical: Harris Called for Defunding the Police

Kamala Harris wanted to gut the police departments in black neighborhoods, leaving them without protection.

“It’s about upending the system,” “rehauling the system,” she said as she insisted they would have “to look at police budgets.” She said more safety doesn’t mean more cops – that is just wrong.

Kamala makes the most radical statements and then insists it’s the “right thing.” Thus, she said defunding the police and “reimagining” how we are providing safety is the right thing.

Basically, she wanted to transfer money from the police to schools, housing – anything but the police.

In both videos, she claims more police don’t make neighborhoods safer. Her example was upper-class neighborhoods that don’t have a large police presence. They don’t have the police because their children aren’t in gangs.

Better schools and housing are important, but conflating that with police presence is illogical and radical. I met a Black Panther who used to think like her. He said they didn’t need police because the gang leader protects the neighborhood and even holds block parties.

And just to round out how radical Kamala Harris is, here she is telling you that she wants to defund the police in minority neighborhoods, who need the police the most. It does not get more radical than this lady. pic.twitter.com/wIizTRZity — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 24, 2024