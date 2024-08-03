NSC Spokesperson John Kirby Threatens War with Iran

Two days ago, warmonger Lindsey Graham introduced a congressional resolution to authorize the use of U.S. Armed Forces against Iran. We don’t have a president, which makes it easier for Lindsey to promote war. In fact, John Kirby wants to stop Iran now that they are close to having the bomb or already have it. They can allegedly build it whenever they want.

This is after Biden enriched them by relieving them of key sanctions. Donald Trump had Iran’s Mullahs on their knees, and Biden turned around and made them rich. He seemed to think he could woo them to our side by being weak and enfeebled.

Kirby is a spokesperson for the fools in the NSC.

NSC Spokesman John Kirby: “We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons capability. We prefer to do that through diplomacy — that hasn’t worked, and frankly, that’s really not on the table right now. We haven’t been talking to Iran for quite some time in terms of diplomacy.… pic.twitter.com/KXIQeyHmSl — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 2, 2024

