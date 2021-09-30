This year’s number of illegal crossers equals the population of four states

















The number of illegal aliens who crossed during the fiscal year 2021, which ends on September 30th, is greater than the population of 11 American states. By the end of the year, it is on target to equal the population of four states.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, so far there have been over 1.5 million encounters of people crossing the southwest border through August, not counting the approximately 200,000 in September. We can expect as many in October, November, and December.

If the numbers hold, we will have 2.3 million apprehended crossers and roughly 400,000 got-aways which comes to about 2.7 million by year-end.

That’s enough to replace everyone in Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, and North Carolina. The overwhelming majority will vote Democrat and serve as their underclass.

Western Journal put it another way and explained it’s more than the population of 11 states this fiscal year, including Hawaii (population: about 1,416,000), New Hampshire, Maine, Montana, Rhode Island, Delaware, South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, and Wyoming (population: about 579,000).

That’s correct.

We all know that demographic changes due to an invasion caused by a leftist-Democrat movement are the cause of our altered political and cultural environment.

The Democrat invitation to aliens to come to the United States is to give Democrats their permanent electoral majority. Republicans or any party will thus be reduced to some local and state electoral wins, but they will never win another presidential once the government dependents and criminals among the invitees become citizens.

But don’t worry, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said the border is safe and secure.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says that the southern border is actually “sovereign and secure,” claiming that it is “subjected to biased and unfair narratives for political purposes.” pic.twitter.com/QSVLccryFj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 29, 2021

