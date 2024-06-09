Why Did Politico Post an Article on Biden as a Political Hack?

The media is intensifying its attacks on Joe Biden. Politico is the latest to come clean on Joe, citing Biden’s sketchy business ties. Biden wants people to believe they have a firewall between them even though they share a bookkeeper, lawyers, and investigators. Biden wants you to believe he didn’t discuss business with them.

Many of his staffers and business advisors were involved in family business. However, Honest Joe said he never discusses business with them.

Biden’s aides are linked to his business dealings, but he claims they never discuss it.

His money-making business ventures were part of his political life for fifty years.

An Excerpt:

“For years, Joe Biden shared a bookkeeper with his son, Hunter. He also shared a personal lawyer with his brother, Jim. And when Jim Biden wanted to know more about one of Hunter Biden’s associates, he hired the former head of Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail to investigate.

“Since 2019, Joe Biden has repeatedly distanced himself from his family’s business dealings, saying that he has never so much as discussed them with his relatives or with anyone else. But House impeachment inquiry interviews, public records, and emails reviewed by POLITICO show that members of his inner circle were regularly enmeshed in those dealings: Many of the president’s closest staffers and advisers have doubled as his relatives’ business associates, both during and after their stints working for the man at the center of the Biden family orbit.”

It’s a very long article with lots of detail.

Did you notice that the media is increasingly telling the truth about Biden? Bill Maher told Joe to resign.

Are they planning to replace him soon? It’s hard to believe they’ll stick with him.

If they do switch him out, hopefully, people won’t fall for it. It’s not Biden who is the problem. It’s Democrats. Their policies are terrible.

Related