Thomas Sowell Won’t Bet on America as We Head for Socialism

There is an article at The American Thinker that people might want to read. It’s titled, Thomas Sowell Is Right to Predict a Socialist America. Written by Stephen Kessler, it’s not long, but it will frighten you if you know what socialism and communism are.

The hard-left has succeeded in taking over every pillar of society and they are the ones educating/brainwashing our children. Traditional Americans are portrayed as extremists and the most dangerous and extreme ideology is the new norm.

THOMAS SOWELL WOULDN’T BET ON AMERICA

In the article, Kessler quotes Thomas Sowell who appeared on the Fox Business Network. Host David Asman asked Sowell whether America will go down the dark and dangerous road of socialism:

“The future of America — do you think that we are destined to go through a period of socialism, a period where these ideas that have not worked wherever they have been tried and will not work here, will be tried here and could bring down our country?”

Sowell responded by offering sober and troubling thoughts: “I do have a great fear that, in the long run, we may not make it. I hate to say that. … And so, we may make it, but I wouldn’t bet on it.”

WHY WE WILL FAIL

The author then references the wisdom of Alexis de Tocqueville, author of Democracy in America, to explain our impending downfall.

He references the lack of middle institutions in the nation, the intermediary associations that stand between the individual and the state. They keep one party or person from gaining too much power and authority over the entire country.

We don’t have many and the ones we have are hanging on by a thread.

Tocqueville noticed that a nation whose moral foundations are democracy and equality fosters envy. [That is what Democrats are pushing.]

When everyone believes we are all equals and looks to others who are above him or her, human nature compels the person to pull them down. Instead of raising oneself up, if people strive to tear down, they have succumbed to envy [and entitlement.]

HOMOGENEITY NOT DIVERSITY

Tocqueville understood that for a nation to survive, homogeneity is necessary. The leaders of the hard-left only speak of diversity.

The social justice warriors will tell you diversity is a strength, but it’s not, it’s a weakness. It could work if Democrats hadn’t insisted newcomers not assimilate. The nation is too large and the numbers and the speed at which they are coming has made it too difficult to manage. It causes people to retreat inward with their own kind — tribalism.

Tocqueville writes: “I shall refuse to believe in the longevity of a government whose task is to hold together forty diverse peoples spread over an area equal to half of Europe, to avoid rivalries, ambition, and conflicts among them, and to unite the action of the independent wills towards the accomplishment of the same design.”

Tocqueville is pessimistic about a nation as large as America, with these many diverse peoples and interests. When the people in a nation are this diverse: “… they differ from themselves for they constantly change place, sentiments, and fortunes. The mind of each of them is therefore not bound to those of all the others by common traditions and habits, and they have never had the power, the will, or the time to understand each other.”

RELIGION, FAMILY UNITS, AND HEROES

Other warning signs: when a nation has too many broken families, a loss of the religious beliefs, and when folk heroes degenerate from sources of pride to sources of shame.

Our history and our foundations are now sources of shame instead of pride, writes Kessler. Simply ask any social justice warrior if America was ever actually great. A constitutional republic and free-market economics driven by capitalist ideals are no longer laudable institutions but instead are viewed as sources of corruption and evil.

The Christian religion and morals regulated the hearts and minds of Americans. That is changing.

DEMOCRACY SOON MURDERS ITSELF

Tocqueville understood that equity and democracy inherently lead to the vices that promote our destruction. As President John Adams once warned:

“Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. It is in vain to say that democracy is less vain, less proud, less selfish, less ambitious, or less avaricious than aristocracy or monarchy. It is not true, in fact, and nowhere appears in history. Those passions are the same in all men, under all forms of simple government, and when unchecked, produce the same effects of fraud, violence, and cruelty. … Individuals have conquered themselves. Nations and large bodies of men, never.”

America’s size, diversity, and democratic character are precipitating our demise. The emphasis on equity, a moral foundation that causes envy, will surely lead us to a political ideology, socialism, that is widely known as the “politics of envy.”

Those things that made us great will now destroy us.

Kessler does a much better job of explaining and you might enjoy reading it with the Tocqueville quotes.

Listen to Walter E. Williams, another brilliant man: