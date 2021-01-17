Biased Jake Tapper lies on air about having partisan viewers

This was ironic! Jake Tapper was annoyed that Lt. General HR McMaster stated the obvious fact that CNN has partisan viewers just like other networks.

McMaster’s main point is that the media and social media play a role in dividing the nation.

“There are channels in which lies are told, and there are channels in which facts are told and people who want the lies, they don’t come here. They go to a different channel,” says Tapper.

Is he serious? CNN is a wholly biased network, and they’re nasty. We agree that there is misinformation coming from the Right also. Viewers and readers must be discerning and do their research.

One would be hard-pressed to find a more dishonest fake journalist than Jake Tapper. He is a despicable person.

Watch:

.@jaketapper takes umbrage when @LTGHRMcMaster notes that CNN has partisan viewers just like other networks pic.twitter.com/sTgxrT7XwC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2021

Just a week ago, Tapper questioned Rep. Brian Mast’s patriotism. Rep. Mast lost both legs fighting for his country in Afghanistan.

This from a fake journalist who collects millions lying for a living.

One obvious example of his fake journalism came during an interview with Dr. Jill Biden, EdD. Tapper let Dr. Jill get away with saying he wasn’t allowed to ask about gaffes. “The issue is over,” she said. How is that journalism?

He would never mention the violent communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter by name but rails against the Right day-in and day-out. Those two leftist groups admit they are communists and anarchists, yet, CNN will never say a word about it.

Related